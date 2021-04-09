The LeBron James-Produced “House Party” Remake Finds Its Lead Actors

This coming July, LeBron James gets to flex his acting chops when he teams up with Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and the rest of the Toon Squad in the eagerly awaited reboot Space Jam: A New Legacy. But according to Deadline, the NBA superstar and nine-figure entrepreneur is ready to take on another 90’s film classic – this time from behind the camera – with his longtime running buddy Maverick Carter in a reboot of the fun hip-hop flick House Party.

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Tosin Cole will appear in updated versions of the original movie’s two main roles, acted by Queens rap duo Kid n’ Play respectively. Lendeborg was most recently seen in Boogie, and Cole is best known for his portrayal of Lieutenant Bastian in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

LeBron James' 'House Party' reboot finds its leads in Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Tosin Cole 🍻 (via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/dt7T9KcuvS) pic.twitter.com/xMYEhEcddM — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 7, 2021

James and Carter will share in the production duties through their media company, The SpringHill Company. Reginald Hudlin, who wrote and directed the original House Party, is also involved in the project with his brother Warrington as executive producers, and Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson will co-exec produce alongside the Hudlins on behalf of SpringHill as well.

This has been a venture at least three years in the making. James and Carter are avowed fans of the franchise but, in 2018, James told The Hollywood Reporter to believe their twist on it makes it “definitely not a reboot. It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie.” He further spoke on his desire to provide a fresh look to the film. “Everyone I grew up with loved House Party,” he told THR at the time. “To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable.”

The movie is still in search of the women who will play romantic foils for Lendeborg Jr. and Cole. And we don’t yet know if Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin might bless the movie with a cameo, but LeBron and company will hopefully make sure they bring back the iconic Kid ‘N Play Kick Step for old time’s sake.

The LeBron James-Produced “House Party” Remake Finds Its Lead Actors was originally published on cassiuslife.com

