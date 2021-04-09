Trick Daddy is setting the boys straight in Miami. After Kodak Black and Southside got into it, Trick Daddy said he’s about to set some things straight in Miami. Soulja Boy is also ready to beef with everybody. He starting up some drama with Tory Lanez and Lore’l says he also has beef with Julez Santana! Hear these stories and more in the hip-hop spot.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hip Hop Spot: Trick Daddy Responds After Southside Says He Runs Miami was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: