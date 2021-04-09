Everyone fell in love with Lena Waithe’s hometown project The Chi when it premiered on Showtime back in 2018. Everyone thought that The Chi was doomed after season two when the shows main character and the person the shows storyline revolved around Brandon Johnson played by Jason Mitchell was killed off without us seeing a killing after Jason Mitchell was accused of sexual misconduct by his live in girlfriend on the show.

But The Chi lived to see season 3 with a funeral for Brandon who we didn’t see die nor did his live in girl friend attend the funeral, no funeral for Reg who was the big baller that got gunned down in the street in front of our eyes, and the kidnapping of the track star that escaped but wasn’t fast enough to get away, away on her own before getting saved by the neighborhood alcoholic Ronnie that met his demise for what he did in season 1 that started the saga in the first place killing Coogie.

Now it appears that The Chi will live to see a season 4 where we will get to see Ronnie’s homegoing, and how Jake, Papa and Kevin confront the harsh reality of how the world views young, Black men in the aftermath of an act of police brutality.

Will Kiesha have a boy or a girl? Will Kiesha and Kevin’s mother divorce her wife and hook up with the new Kandi Burruss character? Will anyone ever find out that Trigg’s wife used to be someone’s brother and will anyone really care? Well find out on May 23rd as the premiere of Season 4 of The Chi starts May 23 on SHOWTIME.

Take a look at the official trailer for season 4 of The Chi below

The Chi Season 4 Official Trailer Has Dropped was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

