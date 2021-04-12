Usher Pays Adult Entertainers In “Ush Bucks” & Fans Are Clowning Him For It On Twitter

The latest in entertainment news is Usher’s most recent trip to the strip club. Apparently, the R&B singer is using his own currency to pay for the adult entertainment and Twitter is ripping him to smithereens. To think, we were just praising him for being so handsome.

Usher throwing fake money at a strip club? To hard working women? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/hq2BmFvLuF — yaya (@birdsofpreys) April 12, 2021

One of the dancers from the night club blasted Usher on social media for using twenty dollar bills with his face on it. If you were wondering if this is real, here’s proof that these bills do exist.

Usher posed with a clear carry on suitcase filled with what the Internet is referring to as “Ush Bucks.” What is going on Usher Raymond? We would think that as much as the world streams Confessions, alone, that the singer would be doing just fine financially.

NOT USHBUCKS — ًًًًً (@GL0BETROTTA) April 12, 2021

Usher’s net worth is 180 million, and he appears to be holding on to all of his coins.

Usher better look like going back to that strip club & give them girls REAL money. You’re wrong for that. Strippers, sex workers, ITS ALL REAL WORK, and u scammed them hard working girls. Ur net worth is 180 million. U know u sleezy for this shit. They gave u a service, pay them. pic.twitter.com/SMbpy6qH16 — brooks (@imbrooksalliee) April 12, 2021

We cannot confirm nor deny the dancer’s allegations towards Usher’s questionable spending at the night club. However, it made for great entertainment on a Monday afternoon.

Social media users are sharing in a laugh and thousands of retweets on Twitter after discovering Ush Bucks were being thrown instead of actual twenties. Here’s what Twitter users are saying:

What’s in my pocket dawgggggg? BIG FACE USHERSSSSS — J (@2ndCaptainFly) April 12, 2021

Others believe Usher’s a bit self-absorbed and narcissistic. While some have gone as far as calling the artist a psychopath.

Usher is throwing money with his face on it in the club. He is a psychopath lol pic.twitter.com/RxcRWcU9Eg — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 12, 2021

Usher on his way home after throwing 100,000 in ushbucks pic.twitter.com/raDogkqCnT — JTA stan account (@ABRbeanz) April 12, 2021

One may wonder: How did Usher get out of the club throwing that many Ush Bucks?

https://twitter.com/PrinceMarcus_27/status/1381666416189915141?s=20

The strippers when they looked at Usher’s money and saw a nigga on it 😭 pic.twitter.com/Vu0OYiX1Uo — Nero Lucci (@bufflucci) April 12, 2021

It was Usher allll along…

Usher after telling the girls to buy themselves sum nice pic.twitter.com/5LgA2Q6RsX — b. (@ItsMe_Duhhhh) April 12, 2021

Usher counting how much money he didn’t spend on strippers for the night pic.twitter.com/RRydwLp2Of — Isaac Marquez (@HomieHotDog) April 12, 2021

Usher pulling up to the strip club with them Usher bucks pic.twitter.com/jYwCSTyAZk — JW🇯🇲 (@jsopran0) April 12, 2021

Usher is still reaching new heights in his career with eight No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 list in this century, but he can’t afford to pay for his adult entertainment.

Usher thought he was in an episode of Spongebob, paying those girls in Goober dollars.

Usher really said to the strippers: pic.twitter.com/uZKwfmMM2D — AFRO REYES (@rbrbreyes) April 12, 2021

Honey, this is not monopoly. You can’t pay in play money, Mr. Raymond.

nah bro usher a villain he was in the club with these pic.twitter.com/CL6ahrgcpc — Cameron (@CamTalksBall) April 12, 2021

Usher should just go ahead and pay these women what they’re owed and put out an apology before this gets too nasty. Nonetheless, thank you for the Monday mania.

Usher Pays Adult Entertainers In “Ush Bucks” & Fans Are Clowning Him For It On Twitter was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: