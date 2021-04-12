From 1999 to 2014 Tashera Simmons was, Earl Simmons AKA the now late rapper DMX, Ruff Ryder. Tashera Simmons held DMX down when times were ruff, bore him 4 beautiful children and laid in the back ground as she allowed the world to be led in anthem by her husbands powerful chants.

Although Tashera and Earl Simmons were no longer married, no divorce paper could dissolve the love she had for DMX the man or delete the memories that they shared together. On April 9th 2021 the world mourned along with his family at the reporting of the passing of a Hip Hop great, DMX. Tashera Simmons a part of DMX family mourned his death as well on the 9th the day before she was to celebrate he 50th birthday. So on the 10th while celebrating her milestone in life Tashera Simmons paid tribute in a heart wrenching video posted on her Instagram page, that included moments in her life with the man she knew as Earl but we know as DMX.

Happy 50th birthday to me. With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions. I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband.

Take a look at Tashera Simmons tribute to DMX below.

DMX Ex Wife Pays Tribute To Him On Her 50th Birthday was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

