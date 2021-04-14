Tyrese & Ludacris Damn Near Head To Outer Space In New Ridiculous Trailer For ‘F9’

Many have asked when the Fast & Furious movie franchise will head to space. We finally got that answer.

Wednesday (Apr.14), the latest trailer F9, was released, and the 3-minute preview of the latest film in the multi-billion-dollar movie franchise is already proving this film will be more ridiculous than the last one.

For this latest adventure Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is just trying to live a peaceful life with his son Brian and wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) off the gird. Of course, there is no such thing as peace in the Fast & Furious franchise. Dom must team up with his crew delinquent heroes to take on another skilled assassin who is also pretty damn good behind the wheel of a muscle car, Dom’s little brother Jakob (John Cena).

Justin Lin, who is no stranger to the franchise, having directed the fourth, fifth, and sixth movies in the storied franchise, makes his return in F9. The overtop action will span across the globe and feature over-the-top moments involving powerful magnets, cars flying off cliffs to be caught by a jet. A car converted into a rocket will take Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Tyrese’s characters damn near outer space.

F9 also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang, with Oscar-winner Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Oscar-winner Charlize Theron. Grammy-winning Hip-Hop superstar Cardi B will be making her Fast & Furious debut as Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, plus a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

After being delayed numerous times, F9 races into theaters on June 25.

