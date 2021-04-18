Versace Home just opened its new flagship store in Milan, in partnership with boutique retailer Interni Spa. The showroom covers 5,400 square feet and is located on Via Durini, the Italian street, which represents the epicenter of Milanese furniture design. Versace Home’s VP of Licensing, Brenda Basso, said the store’s unveiling during Milan Design Week 2021 was “a fitting moment to present the new store and the new collection… You don’t feel like you are entering a furniture store, it’s like walking into a luxurious home.”

This location is the first of at least six new expected Versace Home locations, per what Basso told WWD. “[Later this year], a unit will open in London and possibly in Miami to coincide with Art Basel in December, followed by Paris next year, then Los Angeles and New York.”

The Milan store was built to capture the feel of opulence, with its entrance hall, statues atop Ionic columns, a master suite that has its own separate bedroom, and even opens up to a secret garden. Versace’s signature Medusa plaque is also employed as a motif throughout, with an intense focus on symmetry. “The craftsmanship and attention to details is paramount…” highlighted Basso. “Confident, bold, glamorous and modern are fundamental elements in Versace’s fashion as much as in its home line.”

Mesh curtains, black leather, and gold tones accent the whole space and, in collaboration with Madison Avenue’s Luxury Living, Versace has brought forth three new high-end home pieces: the Goddess sofa, the Venus armchair, and the Stiletto cabinet.

Check out the gallery to see Versace Home’s Milan store and the fabulous décor you can have in your parlor and bedroom this upcoming season.

Versace Opened Its New Flagship Home Store in Milan With Interni Spa was originally published on cassiuslife.com

