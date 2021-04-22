Diva’s Daily Dirt: DMX’s Memorial Services Have Been Announced

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

DMX’s Memorial Services Have Been Announced

The details on the official memorial services for Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons are now available as we learn that the legendary rapper and performer will have a total of two services over the weekend. The first service will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 4 p.m. ET, followed by a Home- going Celebration on Sunday, April 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET. On Sunday, DMX’s YouTube will live-stream the Home-going Celebration while BET will broadcast the Saturday Celebration of Life memorial, live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Dr. Dre Is Officially A Single Man

Dr. Dre is officially a single man now! The judge in the divorce case has now agreed upon signing off on the paperwork granting the couple legal freedom from each other! Both parties signed off on the ‘status’ of their relationship.

The billionaire music mogul and Dre. Dre and Nicole Young may officially be back on the market but the two still have yet to come to a financial agreement.

At Home Covid-19 Tests Soon Available at CVS, Walmart and Walgreens

The FDA has officially approved at-home coronavirus tests which will soon be available at some of your favorite retail stores without a prescription!

For example, Abbott Laboratories’ BinaxNOW coronavirus rapid test kits will soon be shipped to CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart locations. It will also be available online. The tests will cost about $23.99.

They have several different brands on board and all tests will deliver results in about 15 minutes and do not require a sample to be sent to a lab. The tests are considered antigen screen tests, which are considered less sensitive than lab-based PCR tests.

Having at-home COVD-19 tests is a step toward increasing testing as cases continue to rise. Reports say they will work to keep the prices of the test reasonable as well as keeping them widely available.

