93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s golden hour all day for Saweetie. The “Best Friend” rapper declared it a “pretty b-tch summer” and is currently catching a tan on a private beach. With blonde braids dripping down her back and various skimpy bikinis, Saweetie is living her best life.

Saweetie has been keeping fans tuned in to her page to watch her every move in the aftermath of her public breakup with rapper Quavo. In a recent song featured on her Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 EP, Saweetie unleashed a subliminal diss against the Migos rapper, saying, “How you fumble with the baddest b-tch, are you a dumb?” She also called him a narcissist.

The song came on the heels of leaked surveillance footage. that showed the former lovers in a physical altercation.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago,” Saweetie said in an official statement to PageSix. “While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on. I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

Despite her messy public breakup, Saweetie has been slaying on the gram per usual. She recently colored her hair blonde, proving blondes do have more fun.

In other Saweetie news, the Icy Girl dropped a sunglasses collection wit Quay just in time to usher in the hot girl summer!

RELATED STORIES:

Saweetie Teams Up With Quay To Drop ‘Icy Sunglasses’ Just In Time For Summer

Saweetie Debuts New Blonde Look And We’re Loving It!

Saweetie Shows Off Her Bikini Body & Blonde Knotless Braids was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: