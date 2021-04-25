Inside Vanessa And Natalia Bryant’s Emotional Mother’s Day Inspired Vogue And Bulgari Campaign

When it comes to mother-daughter goals, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant are it. The mother-daughter duo is known for publically expressing their love and admiration for each other through Instagram, and last week they made us all emotional upon the release of their latest for Bulgari and Vogue, just in time for Mother’s Day.
The short film, entitled A Mother’s Legacy, “shares an intimate glance into their special relationship, revealing how they inspire, motivate and empower one another,” People explained. The 1-minute Bulgari campaign video was shot at a Beachwood Canyon home in Los Angeles and featured the Bryant ladies wearing the brand’s B.zero1, Divas’ Dream, and Serpenti jewelry. The video starts off with Natalia, 18, speaking with the utmost respect for her mother. “People may not remember what you did or may not remember what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel,” she gushed.
Natalia also shared an adorable flick from the shoot of the two holding each other while touting the most loving smiles. “I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to express the appreciation and admiration that I have for my mother and the legacy she has bestowed upon me,” Natalia wrote as one of the captions. Forever grateful for what you’ve taught me. I love you @vanessabryant.”
Love these two!
