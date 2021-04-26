Celebrity News
He Deserved More: Why Chadwick Boseman’s Posthumous Oscar Loss, Hurts

Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER

Despite rearranging the whole ceremony at the Oscars to announce Best Actor as the last award for the night, Chadwick Boseman, who was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, lost the Oscar to Anthony Hopkins for his role in The Father. 

Hopkins didn’t attend nor Zoom in to the ceremony and the build-up had fans almost certain that Boseman would win the Best Actor award.

Fans took to social media to express their displeasure with the ending of the Academy Awards. “Wait what was that Game of Thrones style ending?? Andra Day and Chadwick Boseman were robbed… #Oscars” tweeted Joy-Ann Reid.

A Twitter account dedicated to Black Panther wrote, “The #Oscars not only used Chadwick’s image for profit but they deliberately rearranged their category showing to have his go up last to boost their viewership, only to hand the award to someone else.”

