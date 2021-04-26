93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

With this year’s draft set to take place in Cleveland later this week, the NFL will make history as the first major sports league to collaborate with Clubhouse on official programming.

Clubhouse rose in popularity during the pandemic, and starting today (April 26) the audio-based streaming service will feature a series of NFL conversations. Scheduled talks include a pre-Draft assessment of the prospective players, a chat with The University of Alabama’s football team alumni, a fan mock Draft, Draft debriefs and more.

Fans can drop in on the NFL’s rooms to follow the picks live as they’re announced and listen in on discussions featuring key NFL figures—from athletes and coaches to network personalities. Fans also have the opportunity to join the conversation and be invited on stage by moderators to ask questions or share their reactions to the Draft.

“The NFL’s commitment to innovation is matched only by their devotion to their fans and we are proud to welcome the NFL to Clubhouse,” said Sean Brown, Head of Sports Partnerships at Clubhouse. “The Draft is one of the biggest events of the year for football fans, and we know that millions of creators will be discussing, debating and celebrating throughout the week.”

Clubhouse members can stay in tune with all draft conversations by following the official Clubhouse account of the NFL.

NFL Draft Partners With Clubhouse For All New Social Media Experience was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com