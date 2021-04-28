93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to town.

According to CBS Baltimore, she’s scheduled to visit the mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The stadium was transformed into the mass vaccination site through a private and public partnership with the state of Maryland and the University of Maryland Medical System, Maryland Department of Health, Maryland National Guard and the Maryland Stadium Authority.

The site has administered more than 200,000 doses of the vaccine since it opened in February of this year.

Further details about the Vice President’s visit have yet to be released.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Vice President Kamala Harris Visiting Baltimore Mass Vaccination Site On Thursday was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: