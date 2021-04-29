Steve Carell Blessed His Castmates From “The Office” With Some Pricey Swag For His Last Episode

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Office‘s Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell) might have been a bumbling boss, but the camaraderie shared among the castmates was real. So in a grand show of appreciation, after they wrapped up his last episode, “Goodbye, Michael,” the noted watch aficionado gifted his friends with something special. “When Steve left The Office, he gave everybody a Rolex watch,” said Kate Flannery, who played Dunder Mifflin supplier rep Meredith Palmer. The actress told Yahoo Entertainment, “I still wear it. It reminds me of that amazing experience,” she noted as she pointed to it on her wrist.

Oscar Nunez (who played the gay accountant Oscar Martinez) also sat with Yahoo Entertainment and talked about how moved everyone was at that moment. “It was like, ‘Wow, the show’s over, and now we’re going to do another show without Steve,’” he said. “Someone’s going to come in and be the boss. The Office was over: Steve left, and now it’s another show. It was fun, meeting those people was great, but when Steve left, it was very sad.”

Carell told Parade in 2012 how grateful he was for his Dunder Mifflin family. “My last day, they gave me a send-off that was overwhelming. So much so for the next couple of weeks I couldn’t even look at all of the things I’d been given,” he said. “The photographs and the videos and the letters. . . The cast made me a scrapbook, and each of them had a page in it related to me and to our relationship. The first couple of days, I tried to crack open some of that stuff and I just could not get through it. It was overwhelmingly emotional. It was just a great time in my life, an excellent group of people.”

But according to the book The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s by Andy Greene, hairstylist Kim Ferry said it was never Carell’s sincere intention to end his run after Season 7.

“He didn’t want to leave the show,” Ferry said. Carell had only made a flippant remark about a possible departure during a radio show but NBC took it seriously – and then forced his hand (via Collider). “He had told the network that he was going to sign for another couple of years. …He told his manager and his manager contacted them and said he’s willing to sign another contract. And the deadline came for when [the network was] supposed to give him an offer and it passed and they didn’t make him an offer. So his agent was like, ‘Well, I guess they don’t want to renew you for some reason.’ Which was insane to me. And to him, I think.”

When that news reached Carell’s colleagues, they were upset. Carell, eventually, was brought back on to reprise his role for the show’s ultimate finale in 2013. Fans can continue to relive their favorite moments with the Scranton, PA paper company and enjoy more never-before-seen clips with its current home on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

