Will Smith’s New Quarantine Bod Inspires Six-Part YouTube Originals Unscripted Fitness Series

Will Smith debuts his new middle-aged, quarantine body to social media ahead of a new six-part fitness unscripted series from his company Westbrook Media and YouTube Originals.

Smith shared a candid photo of himself sporting a windbreaker jacket and boxer brief underwear saying, “I’m gonna be real with y’all. I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

Will Smith’s new Youtube show is set to premiere next year with the working title “Best Shape of My Life.” The show will follow the story of Smith’s journey to rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way after a year of downing one too many “midnight muffins.” The show is a wildly adventurous, comedic, motivational and entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve his overall fitness from his agility, power, recovery and more.

Smith will team up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts and the world’s leading YouTube creators. The series is being directed by Dexton Deboree, who is the visionary creative behind sports documentary Unbanned and forthcoming docuseries Promiseland.

Will Smith first worked with YouTube Originals back in 2018 on his show, “Will Smith: The Jump” as a challenge to bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon on his 50th birthday to support a charity of his choice. The show resulted in nearly 18 million views in the first 48 hours proving the partnership with Smith to be wildly successful.

YouTube Originals announced a wave of new digital content at their tenth annual Brandcast event, where the company shares its upcoming Originals content lineup and new ad offerings in a star-studded manner while celebrating the diversity of YouTube’s voices. The new content includes a new Alicia Keys performance docuseries premiering this summer, a docuseries executively produced by Migos entitled “Ice Cold,” which will discuss the intersection of hip hop jewelry and the deeper issues around racial inequity and the American Dream, and a new special from American figure skater Michelle Kwan and LeBron James’ Springhill Company honoring Asian Pacific Heritage Month.

After the announcement of YouTube Originals new content, Smith posted a video revealing his new bod with the caption, “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

Will Smith is sporting his quarantine body with love, graciousness and body positivity. His motivation to get back into the best shape of his life is not to be confused with shaming his current body, but in hopes of feeling better overall with a healthier mindset and lifestyle.

Certainly, the Bad Boys actor can pull it off as he’s trained harder for some of his roles in the past. Losing weight becomes a bit more challenging as you get up there in age. Nonetheless, we have faith in Will and the team of experts working with him on his new weight loss journey. Look out for his new YouTube Originals show premiering next year to YouTube.

Will Smith’s New Quarantine Bod Inspires Six-Part YouTube Originals Unscripted Fitness Series was originally published on globalgrind.com

