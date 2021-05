93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

We all can use a little positivity in our lives right?

After securing 5 on air wins with his uplifting record ‘Smile Like Me’ Trooly H.I.M talks about incarceration, police brutality, fatherhood, and more in an exclusive interview with Little Bacon Bear.

Follow them: @littlebaconbear + @troolyhim

