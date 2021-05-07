Justice For George Floyd: 4 Ex-Cops Involved In His Death Indicted On Civil Rights Charges

On Friday a federal grand indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd‘s arrest and death, stating that they violated Floyd’s constitutional rights after he was arrested and restrained by the use of excessive, deadly force.
The unsealed indicted named former Minneapolis officers, Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.
Chauvin faces charges of “violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer,” according to the Associated Press. In addition the former cop was charged with a second indictment relating to the arrest and neck restraint of a 14-year-old boy in September 2017.
Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure, and are accused of not intervening as Chauvin kneeled on Chauvin’s neck, leading to his demise. The group was also charged with failure to provide Floyd with medical care.
Justice Department officials said the decision to move forward with the charges stemmed from an investigation within the Civil Rights Division. Last month Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the DOJ would open a probe into the Minneapolis Police Department’s practices.
Last month Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in a long trial that riled up fear in Black communities. Over the last nine years, several high-profile police involved deaths have resulted in little to no consequences, with or without camera evidence. Chauvin’s conviction marked an important point in the fight for accountability, but also signaled an even further walk towards justice.
Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin erringly kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes. During the trial Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson incredulously argued that Floyd’s death was instead caused by his drug addiction, an effort that was invalidated by a series of stirring testimonies from Chauvin’s police colleagues, experts and bystanders.
Earlier this week Nelson filed a motion for a new trial, on grounds that there was jury misconduct.
According to the Associated Press, Nelson could not be reached for comment regarding the federal charges.
Prosecutors will have to prove that the officers acted under a statue called “color of law,” and were set on taking away a persons constitutional rights, “including the right to be free from unreasonable seizures or the use of unreasonable force.
To convict an individual on civil rights charges prosecutors will also have to prove that the officers were aware of their wrongdoing and moved forward regardless. In essence, if found guilty of federal civil rights charges, you could spend life in prison or receive the death penalty, but that type of sentencing rarely occurs in these cases.
Experts believe that Chauvin could face anywhere from 14 years to at least 24 years if the prosecutors use second-degree murder as an underlying offense. Chauvin’s sentence would be served concurrently with his prior conviction.
Chauvin awaits sentencing on June 25 in a maximum security prison while the three other officers are scheduled to face a state trial beginning in August. Lane, Kueng and Thao remain out on bond even after Friday’s announcement and a court appointed video appearance.
SEE ALSO:
Derek Chauvin Juror Defends Attending March On Washington After Conservatives Argue Grounds For An Appeal
Derek Chauvin Juror On Mental Toll Of Murder Trial: We Had To ‘Watch A Black Man Die’ Every Day
Justice For George Floyd: A Complete Timeline Of Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial
Justice For George Floyd: A Complete Timeline Of Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial
1. May 41 of 71
2. May 32 of 71
3. April 283 of 71
4. April 214 of 71
5. April 205 of 71
6. April 196 of 71
7. April 18Source:Getty 7 of 71
8. April 17Source:Getty 8 of 71
9. April 16Source:Getty 9 of 71
10. April 15Source:Getty 10 of 71
11. April 1411 of 71
12. April 1312 of 71
13. April 1313 of 71
14. April 1314 of 71
15. April 1315 of 71
16. April 1216 of 71
17. April 1217 of 71
18. April 1218 of 71
19. April 1219 of 71
20. April 920 of 71
21. April 921 of 71
22. April 922 of 71
23. April 923 of 71
24. April 824 of 71
25. April 825 of 71
26. April 826 of 71
27. April 827 of 71
28. April 728 of 71
29. April 629 of 71
30. April 530 of 71
31. April 531 of 71
32. April 132 of 71
33. April 133 of 71
34. April 134 of 71
35. April 135 of 71
36. March 3136 of 71
37. March 3137 of 71
38. March 3038 of 71
39. March 3039 of 71
40. March 3040 of 71
41. March 3041 of 71
42. March 2942 of 71
43. March 2943 of 71
44. March 2944 of 71
45. March 2945 of 71
46. March 28Source:Getty 46 of 71
47. March 28Source:Getty 47 of 71
48. March 28Source:Getty 48 of 71
49. March 28Source:Getty 49 of 71
50. March 25Source:Getty 50 of 71
51. March 22 - all jurors selected51 of 71
52. March 1952 of 71
53. March 1753 of 71
54. March 1554 of 71
55. March 1155 of 71
56. March 8Source:Getty 56 of 71
57. March 8Source:Getty 57 of 71
58. March 8Source:Getty 58 of 71
59. March 8Source:Getty 59 of 71
60. March 7Source:Getty 60 of 71
61. March 7Source:Getty 61 of 71
62. March 7Source:Getty 62 of 71
63. March 7Source:Getty 63 of 71
64. March 7Source:Getty 64 of 71
65. March 7Source:Getty 65 of 71
66. March 7Source:Getty 66 of 71
67. March 6Source:Getty 67 of 71
68. March 6Source:Getty 68 of 71
69. March 6Source:Getty 69 of 71
70. March 6Source:Getty 70 of 71
71. March 3Source:Getty 71 of 71
Justice For George Floyd: 4 Ex-Cops Involved In His Death Indicted On Civil Rights Charges was originally published on newsone.com