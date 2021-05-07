The DMV
How To Access Your COVID-19 Vaccination Records Online In Maryland

If you lost your COVID-19 vaccination card, there’s now a way to search for your vaccination records online.

Residents can view or print the record here.

The portal is free to use, but it only applies to vaccines administered at state-run sites. If you got your vaccine elsewhere, you can contact that facility to see if they can help locate your records.

Right now, there is no national database to search for vaccine records according to the CDC.

 

