93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2020 and surprisingly the top names from 2019 stayed at the top of the list. Both the top three names for girls (Olivia, Emma, and Ava), and the top three names for boys (Liam, Noah, and Oliver)from 2019 have remained the top three names in 2020.

The Top 10 Names for Girls & Boys in 2020

Boys Girls 1. Liam 1. Olivia 2. Noah 2. Emma 3. Oliver 3. Ava 4. Elijah 4. Charlotte 5. William 5. Sophia 6. James 6. Amelia 7. Benjamin 7. Isabella 8. Lucas 8. Mia 9. Henry 9. Evelyn 10. Alexander 10. Harper

Wondering what the top names of the last decade are? Noah and Emma are the top boy and girl names born during the 2010s. To find out more about popular baby names visit the Social Security Administration website here.

The Top 10 Baby Names In Maryland

Rank Boys # # 1 Liam 394 Olivia 324 2 Noah 349 Ava 275 3 James 274 Sophia 266 4 Jacob 230 Emma 229 5 Benjamin 228 Charlotte 227 6 Ethan 225 Isabella 207 7 Lucas 224 Mia 206 8 Daniel 223 Abigail 185 9 Michael 218 Amelia 174 10 Logan 209 Harper 172

The Top 10 Baby Names In Virginia

Rank Boys # Girls # 1 Liam 577 Ava 461 2 William 515 Charlotte 433 3 Noah 514 Olivia 423 4 James 430 Emma 392 5 Lucas 386 Sophia 338 6 Elijah 378 Harper 309 7 Oliver 355 Amelia 296 8 Jackson 345 Isabella 283 9 Benjamin 332 Mia 272 10 Henry 318 Evelyn 266

The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been Revealed was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com