Toosii opens up on The Morning Hustle about not only his new music but his personal life as well. He talking about how he taps into gaming and bet over $30,000 off of a Call Of Duty game. He shares news on the new mixtape, meeting J. Cole, and finding his voice and how it’s different from his regular music.

Aside from the music, he did have a situation with his ex-friend Rubi Rose where he called out her and YouTuber and artist DDG. Allegedly, DDG said he has smoke with I’m through Rubi Rose and she also disrespected his girlfriend.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Toosii Talks New Mixtape, Why He Called Out DDG, Comfort In His Own Skin, J. Cole Inspiration + More was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: