A Texas man is on the run with a tiger after his pet tiger was spotted wandering around in a Houston neighborhood Sunday night.

A family spotted the tiger laying in the front yard of a home while taking an evening stroll.

Video of the encounter shows the tiger walking toward a Waller County sheriff’s deputy who also lives in the neighborhood.

According to NBC5, the deputy tells the tiger’s caretaker, “Get your tiger back inside.”

No shots were fired.

The cat was stuffed away in the home and later the caretaker rushed the tiger away in a white Jeep as police arrived, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Exotic Tiger Spotted in Texas Neighborhood was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

