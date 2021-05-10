Diva’s Daily Dirt: The Barbz Are Going Grazy, The Queen Is Coming Back

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Barbz Are Going Grazy, The Queen Is Coming Back

Nicki Minaj posted photos with the simple caption ‘Friday.’ The Queen, drenched in all pink, didn’t give any further details on exactly what happens on Friday but there is speculation that it could be a new fragrance or even new music.

Either way, aren’t

we ready for some new music from Nicki Minaj?

SWV’S Coko Clemons Shares Details of Shocking Incident Prior To Verzuz

While fans enjoyed the latest Verzuz battle between SWV and Xscape, some fans were taken aback by Coko Clemons mannerisms, questioning if she was irritated about something. Coko may have seemingly got word of the speculation and decided to let fans in on a deadly incident she had witnessed right before show time.

SWV.

Clemons wrote,

“Last Night as I am preparing for versus a lady was shot

outside my hotel window. To see and hear the four shots, see her laying on the ground and all the blood was unbelievable!!! Thennn…I get to the venue and had a really bad anxiety attack! Literally crying & screaming.

Coko

went on to explain that if it weren’t for her son and support being there with her, she probably would’ve cancelled appearing in the Verzuz battle.

“Yeah y’all saw me looking uncomfortable & irritated during

the first half but if it wasn’t for my son @jayyemichael @ynottamiya and @mrljb I probably wouldn’t have been out there at all.”

