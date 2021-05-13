Gov. Hogan Lifts All COVID-19 Capacity Restrictions In Maryland

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As of Saturday, all COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be lifted on all indoor and outdoor venues.

The only restriction remaining is the mandate to wear masks indoors at businesses. That mandate will be lifted once 70% of Maryland adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine. Right now, just over 65% of Marylanders have gotten their first shot.

“Effective this Saturday, we are lifting all restrictions on all outdoor entertainment, our sports venues — including all ticketed events — as well as all indoor entertainment venues, conventions and other businesses all restrictions will also be lifted on both indoor and outdoor dining,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “So, effectively as a Saturday every business in Maryland will be able to open it 100% with no restrictions.”

Restaurants and bars will no longer have to provide socially distant seating and the barriers between booths can come down.

Hogan said the announcement comes as Maryland’s coronavirus metrics continue to trend downward as more residents get vaccinated.

In Baltimore City, the mayor announced it will lift most capacity restrictions on Monday, May 17 with exceptions for larger venues and social venues. Those places will remain at 50% capacity.

Other local cities and counties will have the final say about whether or not to move forward with this easing of restrictions. So far, Anne Arundel, Howard and Harford Counties have said they’re on board.

Source: CBS Baltimore

