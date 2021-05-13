93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Music from films can sometimes feel magical when it comes to the effect those tunes have on our ears — where would we even be as a community without Whitney Houston’s work on The Preacher’s Wife soundtrack?! That’s why it brings us so much joy to present you all with the new video by singer Jessica Oyelowo for “What Love Does,” a inspirational ballad that appears in the new film The Water Man starring rising star Lonnie Chavis, veteran actress Rosario Dawson and NAACP Image Award-winning actor — not to mention Jessica’s husband! — David Oyelowo.

“What Love Does” showcases Jessica Oyelowo’s vocal chops with pure serenity. The video, directed by John Wynn, plays out in the general fashion of other songs from films you might’ve seen, or in other words clips from the film mixed in with the featured artist performing with some sort of dreamy backdrop. Jessica’s choice of setting jumps between an evergreen forest, some form of ClipArt and finally into a black & blue blissful abyss.

The film, which marks David Oyelowo’s directorial debut, is a heart-tugger of a flick, telling the story of a young boy (Chavis) who goes in search of a magical being known simply as “The Water Man” in order to cure his ailing mother (Dawson). Oyelowo also stars in the film as the father of our young hero, and along the journey gets a deeper understanding of who his son is. Based off the clips shown in his wife’s music video, The Water Man looks to be one film made to uplift those who need something to believe in — get the popcorn ready!

Take a look at the new music video for “What Love Does” by Jessica Oyelowo below, and let us know if it lifted up your spirits as much as it did ours!

Jessica Oyelowo Drops A New Video For “What Love Does” From ‘The Water Man’ Movie was originally published on getuperica.com

