If you love the nostalgia of reality TV modeling competitions like ANTM, you’re going to love ThaShadeRoom’s new series “Thick House,“ produced by Sickbird Productions. The social media giant announced, earlier this month, the new series will stream on Facebook Watch and now we’re getting visuals to match.
The series will give the seven plus-sized glamazons the chance to compete in modeling exercises including ripping the runway that will be judged by the three fashion and beauty powerhouses and special guests.
With former ANTM plus-size contestant Toccara Jones serving as the series host and judges EJ King (celebrity stylist) and Kelly Augustine (OG plus-size Influencer) as judges, this series is going to serve us all the flavor.
“Thick House” will premiere on May 16 at 4pm PST on Facebook Watch.
Watch Toccara Host TSR’s New Plus-Size Model Competition ‘Thick House’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com