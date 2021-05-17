Netflix Announces ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel About The Young Black Queen Who Changed Everything

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of the young-adult-yet-highly-NSFW Netflix series Bridgerton are in for a very nice treat, especially those that were inspired by the revolutionary plot point that put a Black queen at the highest of ranks by way of a biracial-themed story arc. Netflix has officially announced that Queen Charlotte will in fact get her own spinoff series — oh, and it’s a prequel!

For those looking to see talented actress Golda Rosheuvel reprise her role as the regal Queen Charlotte, you may be in for some slight disappointment; the new show will actually take place during Charlotte’s teen years, with Variety confirming the news in their original report by stating, “along with delving into the origin story of Queen Charlotte, the limited series will also follow young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. Shonda Rhimes is set to write and executive produce, with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica also executive producing.”

Netflix’s head of global TV Bela Bajaria gave some insight behind why they chose the prequel route, saying in a statement, “Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton.” Bajaria continued by adding, “Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

Are you excited to see a Bridgerton spinoff about the Black Queen Charlotte? Better yet, who do you see playing her? Hey, Zendaya!

