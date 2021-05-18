News
HomeNews

Petty Much? Woman Throws Lavish Fake Wedding To Get Back At Ex

Video of the fraudulent ceremony has racked up 2 million views on TikTok

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Wedding DIY

Source: Wedding DIY

How far would you go to make an ex-lover jealous? One woman went above and beyond typical levels of petty to burn her former boyfriend. Time heals all wounds, they say, but she clearly wasn’t over the relationship, which ended in 2019.

|| RELATED: Usher, Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl ||

|| RELATED: Congrats! Naomi Campbell A Mother At 50, Shares Photo Of First Baby ||

Sarah Vilard, 24, shared pictures of herself in a wedding dress, holding hands with a groom (an actor she hired) … all set to Gnarls Barkley’s 2006 hit “Crazy.”

“Yup, I’m crazy.” She wrote in the caption.

“He found out through Instagram and texted me the next day and freaked out because he thought I was cheating on him while we were together.” Vilard said of the devious scheme. “That, of course, wasn’t the case. But he came to my house and wanted to talk to me afterward. I wasn’t interested.”

Vilard set her plan in motion just three months after their split: The ceremony took place at the lavish Villa Kennedy in her hometown of Frankfurt, Germany, and she even convinced her pals to take part.

On TikTok, a clip of the “wedding” is nearing two million views.

While online reactions ranged from total shock to amusement, some users wanted even more.

“Girl… what about the honeymoon? You have to go all the way.” One user wrote.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

8 photos Launch gallery

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

Continue reading The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend’s Ex

The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend's Ex

[caption id="attachment_4119897" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] Is all truly fair in love and war? Is a person forever off-limits if you're friends with someone they dated? Porsha Williams made waves this week after she revealed that she was madly in love (and engaged) to Simon Guobadia, ex-husband of RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. || RELATED: Did Porsha Williams Violate 'The Girl Code' ?? || || RELATED: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement Simon Guobadia || “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Williams said. “Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.” Despite the controversy, she's hardly the first to move on with a friend's old flame. Today we're looking at a few famous figures who hooked up with someone, despite being cool with their ex.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Petty Much? Woman Throws Lavish Fake Wedding To Get Back At Ex  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close