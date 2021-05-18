All Montgomery County COVID-19 Restrictions Will End May 28

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

At 6 a.m. on May 28, Montgomery county “will lift all capacity and distancing restrictions for indoor and outdoor businesses and venues.”

Until then, the indoor capacity limit is still 250 people, including camps and sports venues. Convention and banquet facilities can also operate at 50% capacity, the release states. There are no longer any outdoor capacity limits.

The county says the change is driven by improving COVID-19 numbers. The seven-day average of cases per 100,000 residents is less than four and this number continues to decline as the number of vaccinated people grows.

source: ABC7

