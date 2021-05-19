The DMV
DC Will Reopen Pools on May 29

Many people in the D.C. area may be looking to get back in swimming pools with the nice weather and summer coming in fast. The District will reopen its pools and splash parks on Saturday, May 29. The splash pads will be open daily between 10am – 8pm. The pools will be open from 10am – 6pm on weekends before expanding to weekday operations on June 28. The pools are free for D.C. residents to use, and visitors from other jurisdictions are welcomed with a fee.
