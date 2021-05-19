93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Kwame Brown versus every single person he feels “hated” on him saga continues.

After briefly addressing Kwame Brown on ESPN’s The Jump, Matt Barnes decided to take some time to speak to the disgruntled retired hooper.

In a video response, Barnes made it clear he is over Brown talking and is ready to settle this “feud” once and for all and, if need be, throw hands. Barnes admits that he’s been trying to ignore the former no.1 draft pick that has been labeled a bust and, in the words of Stephen A. Smith, a “bonafide scrub,” but finally gave in and decided to give him the attention he wanted.

“Kwame Brown, brother Brown, you’ve been ranting for about 5 days now,” Barnes said Wednesday in the clip. “Your cry for help, your need for attention worked.”

“You got a story to tell, obviously. You’re hurt. Like I said, you can play it off with humor, but you’re hurt, and I get it. But, come on the show.” “Talk that s***, tell your story face-to-face.” That’s not all. Barnes is down to shoot the fair one as well, adding, “If me and you gotta box before, during, or after and shake hands to get this s*** done, you know I’m always with the s***.” Of course, Brown wasted no time in responding to Barnes and rejected his invite, saying he will never be on the show and doesn’t want to fight TMZ reports. “I heard your Instagram following has grown over 30,000 the last handful of days since you had my d*** — I mean, my name — in your mouth,” he continued.Barnes would eventually extend an olive branch allowing Brown to be on his popular podcast All The Smoke he cohosts along with Stephen Jackson who also has been on the receiving end of Brown’s virtual vitriol.

Matt Barnes Invites Kwame Brown To Be On ‘All The Smoke’ Podcast & A Boxing Match was originally published on cassiuslife.com

