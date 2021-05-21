Books By Asian American Authors For Adult & Young Readers

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Asian Americans make up one of the most diverse groups in the United States. The Asian Pacific American community mainly originate from China, India, Korea and the Philippines but there are over 20 countries that represented throughout the United States. With the rise of Asian hate crimes mainly due to 45 and his COVID-19 slurs, this Asian Pacific American Heritage Month has been used to fully celebrate our Asian brothers and sisters.

Moving forward we hope to continue to amplify our unique backgrounds and cultures from all over the world who now call America home. Below are books written by Asian authors for you to read during the rest of this month and beyond.

‘Eyes That Kiss in the Corner’ by Joanna Ho with illustrations by Dung Ho

“Eyes That Kiss in the Corner” was written by Joanna Ho and illustrator Dung Ho. The book is about a young Asian girl who, upon realizing that her eyes look different from everyone in her class, learns how to embrace her eyes and those of her mother, grandmother and other family members. This is a great children’s book for excepting and appreciating your own physical differences as well as embracing others.

‘Afterparties: Stories’ by Anthony Veasna So

In December 2020 Cambodian American writer Anthony Veasna So, died unexpectedly at the age of 28, just months before the highly anticipated debut of his first book. Over the course of his short career, he developed a reputation for his detailed stories on the Cambodian American experience. His book “Afterparties,” is a collection of short stories written by So that wrestles with his personal experiences being an immigrant and queer.

‘Adobo and Arsenic’ by Mia P. Manansala

This mystery book focuses on the main character, Lila Macapagal, who recently had to move back to her hometown after a bad breakup. Things go from bad to worse when Lila’s high school boyfriend suddenly drops dead while dining at the restaurant she works at. It’s now up to Lila to clear her own name and to find out what really happened. Also within the novel the author Manansala includes recipes for classic Filipino dishes like chicken adobo so you can have the full experience at home.

‘Every Day Is A Gift’ by Tammy Duckworth

The new memoir by Senator Tammy Duckworth takes readers from the Illinois Democrat’s childhood in Southeast Asia as the child of a Thai Chinese mother and white American father to the devastating injury she experienced as a helicopter pilot during the Iraq War and her present position in the Senate. Sen. Tammy Duckworth has been example for many defining the odds in losing both her legs in combat. She was proud to play a part in the Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill being signed.

‘Finding Junie Kim’ by Ellen Oh

This book was inspired by the author Ellen Oh’s mother’s experiences as a child growing up in wartorn Korea. Main character Junie Kim is a modern-day middle schooler who is struggling to process things after she encounters racism at school. After learning about her grandparents’ experiences growing up during the Korean War, Junie learns how to draw on her inner resilience and speak up. A storyline of learning history in a new way.

Source: MSN