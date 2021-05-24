Diva’s Daily Dirt: Fantasia + Husband Welcome Their First Child Together

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Fantasia + Husband Welcome Their First Child Together

Fantasia and her husband, Kendall Taylor, just welcomed their first baby girl over the weekend, Keziah London Taylor. The Grammy Award winning singer posted an elephant themed maternity shoot explaining to fans why she decided on that particular theme:

This past November, the couple announced that they were expecting a child together during their live stream series, ‘Taylor Talks’. The pair have also been transparent about their struggle to get pregnant.

Congrats to the couple for keeping the faith and congrats on their new healthy bundle of joy!

Soulja Boy Confirms Bow Wow Verzuz Battle

Looks like fans are going to get a Bow Wow Verzuz Soulja Boy Verzuz battle after all!

On Saturday (May 22) Soulja boy announced on his official twitter page that the two mid-2000’s rap stars would be up next on the Verzuz roster.

Soulja Boy and Bow wow both hopped on an IG Live together and gave each other their flowers. Bow wow expressed how happy he is with this match up and revealed a few other names that had also been thrown in the conversation.

“I’m happy to celebrate with you cause I was telling Tim, I don’t know nobody … they was throwing O in there, I saw a lot of Omarion, but that’s my brother. He’s an R&B singer. I’d like to see O go against Mario, me personally.”