Pringles Presents a New Chip That Will Taste Like a Spicy Chicken Sandwich from Wendy’s!

Here’s a chip flavor very few can picture or even imaging coming to life – Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

That is the new product that is launching from Pringles with help from Wendy’s.

The two giants (potato chips and fast-food) have come together to present a bold new flavor that satisfy those who want both chips and a sandwich. Now they can get the two at the same time without choosing one over the other.

For those wondering if the chips will taste like one of the most popular items, according to reports, the product is “using the same spices and emulating the taste of fried chicken in a potato chip.”

It should be the hot item (no pun intended) for the summer, though it will only be around for a short time.

From Complex:

The chips—like any chicken sandwich—will only be around on a first-come-first-served basis, as they’ll be on shelves for a limited time. Each can also comes with a code for a free chicken sandwich at Wendy’s, so even if you aren’t a big fan of chips, there’s something in it for fast food fiends.

Pringles even took to Twitter to announce its new Wendy’s-based flavor:

This also brings Pringles in the chicken sandwich wars with help from Wendy’s.

As to how those chips will taste, we should “test them first to find out” before making judgement.

This is actually not the first time the two brands had collaborated on a chip flavor.

Pringles and Wendy’s teamed up for a limited-time only product that was based on the Baconator sandwich.

Who knows if the two will team up once again for another flavor. There’s always the fries and Frosty combo to try. Just saying.

Now to the other fast-food chains – McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC, Taco Bell, Hardee’s, Subway, Popeye’s, Chick-fil-A – and potato chip products (cough Lay’s cough) it’s your move!

Will you try the new Pringles Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich flavor when it hits the chip aisle at stores?

