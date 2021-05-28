Freak Out! Florida Woman Beats Up Roommate For Repeatedly Playing ‘Le Freak’

Mary Ann Lannon, a Florida woman was charged for beating her cousin who is also her roommate, for repeating “Le Freak” night after night in their apartment in the Tampa Bay area. Lannon “became upset” and freaked out from the song being played extremely loud and repeatedly. Mary Ann pushed her cousin into a “makeshift tiki bar,” which broke on impact, and then caused her to “strike her left eye on a speaker,” according to an arrest affidavit. The victim (roommate/cousin), who has lived with Lannon for the past five years, suffered “severe swelling and bruising to the left eye”.