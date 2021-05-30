93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The 2021 National Memorial Day concert will be airing on PBS tonight at 8 pm. This year’s concert will be hosted by actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise. The 32nd annual event will include a tribute to U.S. nurses from the Vietnam War and a 20th-anniversary remembrance of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. This program will also feature performances and appearances from Colin Powell, Gladys Knight, Vince Gill, Sara Bareilles, Alan Jackson, Denyce Graves, The Four Tops, Steve Buscemi, Joe Morton, Brian d’Arcy James, Kathy Baker, Mary McCormack, Bailee Madison and the National Symphony Orchestra.

Along with airing on local PBS stations, you can enjoy the program below which will stream from 8 pm to 9:30 pm tonight (Sunday, May 30, 2021). Happy Memorial Day and Thank you to all of those who have served our country.

Watch The 2021 National Memorial Day Concert was originally published on woldcnews.com

