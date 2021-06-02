Diva’s Daily Dirt: Sneak Peak At Mary J. Blige My Life Documentary

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Sneak Peak At Mary J. Blige My Life Documentary

Mary J Blige is giving us the most detailed look into her life in an upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary ‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life.’

The 82-minute film is executive produced by Blige and Diddy with Quincy Jones serving as executive music producer. Directed by Oscar-winning Vanessa Roth the film explores the stories behind Blige’s 1994 sophomore album, My Life, with appearances by Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson, Diddy and so many more!

The documentary will be available on Amazon Prime Video on June 25th.

Peep the Super trailer:

Da Baby’s Artist, Wisdom, Charged With First Degree Murder

An artist on Da Baby’s label, Wisdom, 21 has now been taken into custody for attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.

As previously reported, Da Baby was detained and questioned along with several others after a Memorial Day shooting near a popular restaurant in Miami. According to TMZ, Wisdom was allegedly involved in a heated exchange with the two victims. One victim was hit in the leg and is said to be paralyzed. Wisdom allegedly told police he shot in self-defense. He is currently being held without bond.

Da Baby however was released after questioning with zero charges to be filed.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Also On 93.9 WKYS: