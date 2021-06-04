Virgil Abloh & NIGO Link Up For Another Louis Vuitton Collection

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Streetwear legends Nigo and Virgil Abloh are back together again.

Last year, they dropped off their first LV² collection, and the latest collab sees them prep for Pre-Spring 2022 by paying homage to the upbringing of Abloh and Nigo.

“Staying true to the Maison’s iconic codes, the two designers have fused their individual approaches to style, revisiting the entire product range from leather goods to ready-to-wear, footwear, and accessories,” reveals the collaboration page.

The two designers’ inspirations come together to show off Western 1950s and ’60s tailoring silhouettes with Japanese touches. And if you peep the red heart and tiger head detailing on some of the garments, just remember that Nigo’s part of the Human Made label.

Off-White’s head honcho took to Instagram to preview some of the collection’s pieces and revealed how they came up with the product name for one of the accessories.

“when i asked him what we should name these next pair of sunglasses we did he sent a 1 word reply…. “ZILLIONARES,” Abloh captioned the photo dump.

Abloh has been vocal in the past about how NIGO’s been heavily influencing his approach to design since the beginning.

“All of the things that he was making were made in Japan, and were as well crafted as work made in France or Italy,” Abloh once told i-D. “I think that really struck me and sort of framed how I thought about design, and that’s evident in my design style today.”

Some of the best pieces include color-blocked workwear jackets, denim suits that feature monogram camouflage (equipped with matching backpacks), and a rowing blazer that is outfitted with the lining that you’d normally see on the inside of Louis Vuitton trunks.

Take a look through the lookbook for the Pre-Spring 2022 collection from NIGO and Abloh below as we await release details and pricing.

