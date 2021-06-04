Washington Football Team Training Camp Returns To Richmond In July

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Washington Football Team’s Training Camp will take place at the Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond July 27 – July 31 and will be open to fans! Further updates will be provided by the team in the coming weeks with details on the experiences that will be available to fans and safety protocols.

“Our entire organization is thrilled to return to Richmond for Training Camp this year,” said Washington Football Team President Jason Wright. “Our time spent in Richmond has been successful on and off the field, highlighted by the connection to our fans along with our community engagement efforts that have positively impacted Richmond and the surrounding area. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the City of Richmond as we return and kick off our 2021 season.”

