3 Men Shot In Pair Of Fells Point Shootings, May Be Linked

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore City Police are investigating after 3 men were shot in a pair of shootings in Fells Point early Sunday.

The two shootings happened within blocks of each other. In the first one, 2 men, 24 and 26 years old, were shot on Thames Street just after 12:30 a.m.. They’re expected to be okay.

A few minutes later, a man was shot in the head on Aliceanna Street at South Broadway. He’s in critical condition.

In response, police said they are stepping up their patrols in the area.

Source: CBS Baltimore

