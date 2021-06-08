New Details Reveal 5 Suspects Involved In Efraim Gordon’s Murder

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Charging documents are giving insight into the murder of Israeli tourist Efraim Gordon.

Details from the documents reveal that there were a total of 5 people involved. Baltimore City Police announced on Friday that 3 teenagers were arrested for his murder.

They included William Clinton III, 18 and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old. They’re all being held without bond.

Clinton is scheduled to be indicted on June 8. Officials have not confirmed if the two other suspects have been caught yet.

