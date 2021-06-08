93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jim Fassel has died.

The former New York Giants coach was named coach of the year In 1997, leading the team to the Super Bowl in 2001.

He was also a part of the coaching staffs in Denver, Oakland, Arizona and Baltimore.

Fassel’s son confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday. He reportedly died of a heart attack.

Jim Fassel was 71.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Former Ravens Coach & Giants Head Coach Jim Fassel Dead At 71

