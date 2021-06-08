Future Focus: How Breion Moses Is Ushering In Black Filmmakers Of Tomorrow

In order to ensure that we’re creating a future that’s filled with innovation, the art of mentorship has to be a primary factor at the current moment. For Seven Hillz Productions CEO Breion Moses, that’s exactly what she’s doing for the budding filmmakers of tomorrow.

With Seven Hillz Productions, Breion uses a combination of philanthropy, foundation scholarships and even internships to give the aspiring Spike Lee’s and Ava Duvernay’s of the future a base to hone their skills behind the big screen. Thankfully we were able to get some of this boss lady’s time for a quick chat about everything she’s got going on and all that she’s giving back.

Keep scrolling for our exclusive one-on-one Q&A with Breion Moses for an introspective conversation that includes female empowerment, creating lanes for the creatives and how you can help with the movement as well:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

What inspired the launch of The Seven Hillz Productions Foundation?

In 2019, God gave us the inspiration and vision to launch Seven Hillz Productions Foundation to inspire aspiring filmmakers who were students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); as well as HBCU graduates. As HBCU alums, we know the importance of our commitment to HBCUs and why they matter. We also decided to name the scholarship in honor of my late father, Benjamin Moses Jr., who himself was not an HBCU grad, but a member of Omega Psi Phi, one of the oldest Black fraternities.

What is Seven Hillz Productions Foundation’s mission?

Seven Hillz Productions Foundation’s mission is to inspire aspiring filmmakers by providing educational opportunities, hands-on experience and scholarships to students that attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) interested in television, film and entertainment. We aim to promote diversity and sustainable paths of entry into the Film & Entertainment Industry.

Why was it important for you to put a focus on providing opportunities for creatives?

I myself am a graduate of an HBCU, Florida A&M University. I want to provide creatives a platform to showcase their talent, which is why the Foundation hosts its signature event, The ReelBack Film Summit. This is an opportunity for students and student organizations on HBCU campuses with limited resources to learn from and network with creatives who are also HBCU alum or allies.

What’s your creative background?

I have a variety of experiences in different creative platforms. My experience ranges from film production and acting to writing, modeling, producing, etc.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

How, if at all, have you seen your younger self in the students you’re providing opportunities for now?

I definitely see myself in the students I’m paying it forward to now. I see the passion that lives in each student that seeks our support. I remember my parents telling me while attending Florida A&M University not to be a social security number, get to know people, and create opportunities for yourself even when they’re not presented. For context: My parents are older, while each attended their respective universities, Florida A&M University and the University of Houston, social security numbers were used. That passion still lives within me when I create and the students we support have it too.