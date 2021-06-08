Kevin Durant Says Jay Williams’ Story About Comparing Him To Giannis Is CAP, Calls It A “F*ckin Lie”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Durant’s Twitter fingers are at it again.

The last time Durant went off on Twitter, he focused his crosshairs on a problematic, culture vulture white actor, Michael Rapaport. Now, Easy Money Sniper has shifted his focus on former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Jay Williams.

Durant didn’t bite his tongue when he accused Williams of outright lying after the former professional hooper shared a personal story on multiple occasions that involved the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar. During a recent taping of the Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, ESPN show, Williams detailed a story where Durant allegedly checked him for comparing him to Milwaukee Bucks’ all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“KD comes up to me at the club and says, ‘Yo, don’t you ever compare me to Giannis again,” Williams stated after breaking down how Antetokounmpo is a hybrid of Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant in the past. “He’s like, ‘Nah, don’t ever compare that dude to me! Don’t do it!.’ I felt that in his voice in that moment that when this match-up came up—I’m like ‘Ah, this is a proven moment for Kevin to show everybody he’s not on the same page as me.’”

Durant, who doesn’t miss a beat on Twitter, caught wind of Williams’ story after it went viral and left a comment on Instagram refuting Williams’ claims and saying he can “NEVER” speak for him, stating, “This is a f*ckin lie,” Durant replied. “Jay Williams can NEVER speak for me, ever…”

Durant then hopped on Twitter to call out Williams without naming him directly, adding, “Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media shit, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please. Keep me out all that corny ass talk about whos better and legacy and all that dumb ass shit. I don’t even talk like that.”

Twitter, of course, doesn’t know who to believe because Williams seems dead serious about this story and shared it during ESPN’s morning show Get Up.

Some believe either Williams or Durant is lying, or this another case of a personal conversation being brought into the national spotlight to make news, just like the Shannon Sharpe and Julio Jones incident. Either way, this is not a good look.

Williams has yet to chime in on the matter, but we expect him to do so to protect his integrity.

You can peep more reactions to Durant calling Williams a liar in the gallery below.

Photo: Elsa / Getty

Kevin Durant Says Jay Williams’ Story About Comparing Him To Giannis Is CAP, Calls It A “F*ckin Lie” was originally published on cassiuslife.com