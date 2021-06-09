93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Philly meets Atlanta, Sixers meets the Hawks, and Lil Baby meets a real Sixers fan with Meek Mill.

If it’s one thing we know, it’s that Sixers fans aren’t scared to rep their city and cut up.

As the NBA is back in full swing, we got a taste of some bad fan sportsmanship and others that have been straight out hilarious. This happens to be one of them.

Lil Baby caught some heavy trash talking by a #76ers fan who was sitting next to him at the Game 2, Sixers vs. Hawks game, last night.

Meek Mill was recording and asked the fan, what team he was with today and Lil Baby said the 76ers fan was rooting for the #Hawks. Lol the fan was not having it.

Meek: Who you with today? What team you with today?

Lil Baby: He’s with the Hawks. He’s with the tonight.

The fan: Oh yeah? Oh yeah?

Lil Baby: He’s with the Hawks!

The fan: We’re going to kick your a**

Fan Trash Talking Lil Baby with Meek Mill [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

