Mj Rodriguez, Laverne Cox and Monique Heart Will Participate In This Year’s “It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience”

When I came out of the closet at 19-years-old, there were little to no resources to help me get acclimated to my new normal. Although my mother eventually came around to accept my lifestyle, the first couple of years were nothing short of a bumpy road. Back then, I could’ve benefited from an initiative like The It Gets Better Project.

The It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that leverages the power of media to reach millions of people every year and provide critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth around the world. The organization will hold their second annual event, “It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience,” hosted by Kalen Allen, featuring Monique Heart with Appearances by Mj Rodriguez, Laverne Cox, Vincint, Christian Cowan, The Fitness Marshall, Pabllo Vittar and more.

Two days prior to the live stream event held on the org’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, June 23rd – Thursday, June 24th from 11:00 AM PT – 3:00 PM PT, will be a Global summit. These intimate events create a safe space for all LGBTQ+ youth and adults who need to know that despite the situations they may face, things do eventually get better. Featuring LBGTQ+ celebrities and advocates, both the summit and 2-day event are things you won’t want to miss! What do you think? Will you be tuning in?

