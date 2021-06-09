Marco Rubio Lashes Out In Fear After Val Demings Announces She’s Running For His Senate Seat

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

There could be a new senator in Florida. And her name is Val Demings.

Marco Rubio immediately lashed out at Demings in apparent fear after the Democratic Congresswoman formally announced on Wednesday that she’s coming for the Republican’s seat in the U.S. Senate next year.

Demings released an expertly produced campaign video that explained why a sitting Congresswoman is running for Senate. Without mentioning Rubio’s name once, Demings clearly got under his skin by contrasting her self-described energetic passion for serving the people with what she called weariness and fatigue displayed by the Republican Senator.

“When you grow up in the South poor, Black and female, you have to have faith in progress and opportunity. My father was a janitor and my mother was a maid,” Demings says in the clip. “She said, ‘Never tire of doing good, never tire.’”

The nearly 3-minute video ran down Demings’ impressive resume, including her decades in law enforcement and history of reducing crime in Florida communities. That led Demings, with her signature non-nonsense countenance, to remark that “no one is above the law.”

As she spoke those six words, images of Rubio flashed on the screen portraying him as a jester-like stooge for other Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, both of whom have lobbed vicious insults at Rubio with impunity.

“But it turns out there are some in Washington who prefer the same old tired ways of doing business, too tired to fight the efforts to suppress the people’s vote. They fall back to tired talking points and backward solutions,” Demings continued as a clip played of Rubio getting owned by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie about those aforementioned “talking points” during a Republican debate.

Watch the video below.

The video was apparently too much for Rubio to ignore. He responded with a tactless, hasty selfie video disingenuously reading from a teleprompter exactly one hour after Demings posted hers and unsuccessfully tried to depict her as a puppet for Democrats. But what really betrayed Rubio’s fear was when he decided to resort to name-calling.

“I’ve always known that my opponent for the Senate was going to be a far-left liberal Democrat,” Rubio started his video off by saying. “Today we just found out which one of them Chuck Schumer picked.”

He added unconvincingly: “I’m looking forward to this campaign.”

Rubio then called Demings a “do-nothing House member.”

The video neared Shakespearean proportions as some might think Rubio “doth protest too much.”

Demings responded to Rubio’s video with the perfect tweet trolling him.

Trump in April endorsed Rubio’s bid for re-election, a coveted co-sign for any Republican

At that point, Rubio was the favored candidate, according to the Miami Herald. With Demings in the equation now, those odds are expected to shift.

Demings first hinted that she would be launching a Senate bid when she tweeted an article last month focused on Rubio’s hypocritical flip-flopping for political gain. As evidence, Demings pointed to Rubio’s recently expressed pride from being associated with Trump, who the Senator previously condemned. (Rubio was famously dubbed “Little Marco” by Trump during the 2016 presidential primary season, ultimately being knocked out of the race by the eventual president.)

“Leadership matters. Florida can do better,” Demings wrote, alluding to her future plans.

Demings, 64, was elected in 2016 after becoming the first Black woman to head Orlando’s police department. Demings became a police officer in 1983 and rose through the ranks after initially beginning a career as a social worker. Prior to winning a congressional seat in 2016, Demings launched two unsuccessful campaigns in 2012 and 2014. She also notably was under consideration to be President Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running mate and successfully served as a House Impeachment Manager during Trump’s first impeachment.

If elected, Demings would become only the third Black woman Senator after Vice President Kamala Harris and Carol Moseley Braun of Illinois.

Learn more about Demings’ campaign by clicking here.

SEE ALSO:

Meet The Black Women Joe Biden Considered To Be His Vice Presidential Running Mate

Senate Confirms Julien Xavier Neals, Biden’s First Choice In Reshaping The Federal Bench

Here's Every Black US Senator In American History 11 photos Launch gallery Here's Every Black US Senator In American History 1. Hiram Rhoades Revels Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Blanche K. Bruce Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Edward Brooke III Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Carol Moseley Braun Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. Barack Obama Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Roland Burris Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Tim Scott Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. William "Mo" Cowan Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Cory Booker Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Kamala Harris Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Rev. Raphael Warnock Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Here’s Every Black US Senator In American History Here's Every Black US Senator In American History [caption id="attachment_4066004" align="alignnone" width="594"] Circa 1870, from left: Sen. Hiram Revels of Mississippi with some of the first Black members of Congress, Benjamin Turner, Robert De Large, Josiah Walls, Jefferson Long, Joseph Rainey and Robert Brown Elliot. | Source: MPI / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:00 a.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 -- Capitol Hill's most exclusive club got its newest member Wednesday morning after it was determined that Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler in their heated Senate runoff election in Georgia. It is such an exclusive group that in the entire 231 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black, now including Warnock. All but four of them were elected and just two of that already small number are women. Warnock's historic win that made him Georgia's first Black Senator meant that the Senate will still have three sitting U.S. Senators who are Black. That figure could have decreased by one had Warnock lost, since California Sen. Kamala Harris and her running mate Joe Biden won the presidential election to make her the first Black vice president in American history. There could have been more had California Gov. Gavin Newsom answered calls to fill her Senate seat with another Black woman. Instead, the 2021 Congress will open without a Black woman Senator for the first time in four years, a void that was glaring to critics of Newsom's decision. To be sure, the ensuing debate following Newsom's decision had everything to do with the absence of a Black woman in the U.S. Senate and nothing to do with the fact that Senate-designate and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla would be the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. It did, however, have to do with the representation of Black people in the U.S. Senate, something that has historically been all but a novelty. Only in recent years has the election of Black candidates to the U.S. Senate picked up steam. [caption id="attachment_4066006" align="alignnone" width="447"] Circa 1883: Head-and-shoulders portraits of "Distinguished Colored Men" Frederick Douglass, Robert Brown Elliott, U.S. Sen. Blanche K. Bruce, William Wells Brown, Md., Prof. R.T. Greener, Rt. Rev. Richard Allen, J.H. Rainey, E.D. Bassett, John Mercer Langston, P.B.S. Pinchback and Henry Highland Garnet. | Source: Buyenlarge / Getty[/caption] It's been 150 years since the first Black person was elected to the U.S. Senate, with another following four years later in 1874. But it would be more than 90 years later until the next Black man was elected to the U.S. Senate. It would be another quarter of a century until the next Black person -- the first Black woman -- would win a Senate election. A little more than a decade later, America got its next Black Senator -- one who would notably go on to become the first Black person elected president of the United States. That seemingly opened the relative floodgates to usher in a historic era that would include four more Black U.S. Senators, culminating with two of whom had legitimate runs for the White House. With the next round of U.S. Senate elections already coming up soon in the 2022 mid-term elections, who will be next to join the exclusive club of Black Senators? The Rev. Raphael Warnock is currently engaged in a heated runoff election in Georgia that would make him the first Black Senator from the Peach State. Ahead of that election, scroll down to better acquaint yourselves with every Black U.S. Senator in American history, in chronological order.

Marco Rubio Lashes Out In Fear After Val Demings Announces She’s Running For His Senate Seat was originally published on newsone.com