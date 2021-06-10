93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The highly-anticipated Verzuz battle is back with more announcements for the next two rounds. The platform, originally created to give fans at home something to look forward to during quarantine, has grown into an international event.

Verzuz announced its next battle will take place June 16 with rappers Trina and Eve. Following the two female MCs is the long-awaited battle between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy, who may have actually invented the music face-off series himself, on June 26. There is a mystery battle taking place during Essence Festival on July 1, which hasn’t been announced yet.

Eve and Trina were once at the center of rap music during the 2000’s and they both have maintained their relevance in the culture through network television, day time talk shows and continuous live performances. The Internet is buzzing about what’s to come for Verzuz sharing their anticipation on various social media platforms. Fans are sharing their love for two of Hip Hop’s finest female rappers.

Some fans are considering taking the entire day off from work since the battle takes place on a Wednesday night.

The real question at the beginning of all of these battles: Who will have more hits?

Both Trina and Eve fans have a series of questions and concerns.

Some argue that this wasn’t the Verzuz the people asked for, because Eve and Trina cater to two completely different audiences. Many fans would have preferred a Trina and Khia matchup.

Well, who do you have? The baddest b*tch or the pitbull in a skirt? Comment your pick below.

Be sure to tune into the next Verzuz featuring Eve and Trina on Wednesday, June 16.

Who You Got: Fans React To Next Verzuz Battle Featuring Eve And Trina was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: