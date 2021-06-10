93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Prepare to have your heart broken for the 1000th time this year, sneakerheads.

The Union x Air Jordan 4‘s are set to drop in a few weeks and naturally Union Los Angeles will be holding the all too dreaded, but “safer” raffle in order to keep sneaker bots from gobbling up merchandise in a heartbeat.

The “Tent and Trail” collection is set to release on their official website and on the Nike “L” SNKRS app much to the chagrin of sneakerheads worldwide. Coming in two separate colorways, “Desert Moses” and “Taupe Haze,” the former will be releasing on both Union LA while the latter will be a Union exclusive. While many heads aren’t too keen on the color blocking used on the sneakers, y’all already know the exclusiveness of these will have them reselling for double to triple the price, so they will sell out with the swiftness.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be trying your luck when the on-line raffle goes live on June 20 between 9am-11pm PDT, and raffles for Angelenos in Cali on June 20 and 21 between 9am-3pm PDT for in-store purchases.

We not even gonna wish y’all luck on the SNKRS app cause what’s the point?

Union x Air Jordan 4 Collection Raffles To Go Down June 20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

