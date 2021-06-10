OWN Spotlight Honoring Our Kings Sweepstakes

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Tuesday, June 15, OWN will premiere a one-of-a-kind celebration event. Hosted by Oprah Winfrey and award-winning actor and producer Sterling K. Brown, don’t miss the two-hour OWN SPOTLIGHT: HONORING OUR KINGS, CELEBRATING BLACK FATHERHOOD. Featuring special guests Kevin Hart, John Legend, Deon Cole, Dwayne Wade, D.L Hughley and Tony Gonzales with a special musical performance by Andra Day. Tune in to OWN as we honor black fathers. OWN SPOTLIGHT: HONORING OUR KINGS, CELEBRATING BLACK FATHERHOOD Tuesday, June 15th at 9/8c on OWN.

Register to win a $50 Gift Card courtesy of the Television special “OWN Spotlight Honoring Our Kings” below.

