STREAMED: Migos Connect For “Culture III,” Meg The Stallion Returns With “Thot Sh*t,” & More

Migos — Culture III

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are back with the third installment of their successful Culture series. The third iteration boasts 19 songs and several familiar faces who join the trio on the LP.

The big guns come out in the features department, with superstars Drake, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, and Future joining the album. Rising star Polo G makes an appearance and so does YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Fans also receive posthumous spots from Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.

Culture III also boasts some big names on the production tip. Frequent collaborator DJ Durel is a part of this group. Murda Beatz, Pooh Beatz, OG Parker, Buddah Bless, are also among the producers on the project.

The trio spoke with Complex about the offering. “It’s a great body of work,” Takeoffs said. “We put our hard work [into this album], blood, sweat, and tears, countless hours in the studio, creativity, different minds, the 3-headed goat. It’s our baby. I look at it like [all the songs] are our kids…It’s a body of work.”

Offset continued: “We took our time, made sure we got all the wrinkles out, put the seasoning on it, ironed that thing.” Quavo added: “Everybody came and did their thing too, everybody we put on the album.”

Stream Culture III below.

Polo G — Hall of Fame

Polo G inducts himself into the Hall of Fame with the release of his newest album. This time around, the chart-topper delivers a 20-song project featuring some heavy hitting collaborations.

Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Young Thug, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch and Rod Wave all make appearances. Pop Smoke, The Kid LAROI, G Herbo, and more make guest spots as well. The album features several producers, including Taz Taylor, Einer Bankz, Synco, Wheezy, and WIZARDMCE.

Legendary NBA player Scottie Pippen, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010, spoke about Polo G in a trailer for the album. “Being in the hall of fame means that at one point, you had a goal, a vision you had for yourself, that you saw, that no-one else did,” Pippen says. “

The trailer continues: “You shed blood, sweat, and tears, put in all 10,000 hours and more to perfect your craft. To be in the hall of fame means you found a purpose. You saw what life handed you and you made the best of it. It means you’re a champion, a legend. Polo G, welcome to the hall of fame.”

Listen to Hall of Fame below.

Megan Thee Stallion — “Thot Shit”

Megan Thee Stallion returns to the scene with a new single, “Thot Shit.” The new banger was produced by Lil Ju and OG Parker.

Over that production, Megan flexes her confidence with an empowering tone. “No, I’m not a patient, but I let him treat me / I gotta be a doctor how I’m orderin’ CCs,” she raps. “Go to your place, no face, no case / Ninety-nine percent tint in a blacked-out Wraith.”

As the track continues to build, Megan’s bars continue to hit, addressing the hatred and jealousy she’s received as her career has soared. “Acting like they ridin’, whole time tryna pass me / Watchin’ me go through and still tryna drag me / Actin’ like you winnin’, if you think about it, actually / Are they supportin’ you or really just attackin’ me?” she rhymes. “I’m the shit, per the Recording Academy.”

Megan unleashed a music video for the song as well. Written and directed by Aube Perrie, the music video features a storyline. A senator leaves a negative comment on one of Thee Stallion’s videos before receiving a call from Megan herself. “The women that you accidentally trying to step on are everybody that you depend on,” she says. “They control every part of your life. Do not fuck with them.”

Maroon 5 feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG — “Memories (Remix)”

Maroon 5 pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle with the release of their “Memories (Remix).” The song features a posthumous verse from the late great MC and a verse from one of Nip’s closest friends in YG.

“Toast to the ones here today,” Adam Levine sings on the hook. “Toast to the ones that we lost on the way / ‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories / And the memories brunch back you.”

YG makes a reference to Nip and to others he’s lost as well. “Got some homies in Heaven now, they watch my back,” he raps. “For all this pain, we numb it with champagne.”

Nip’s verse plays into the theme as well. “I done lost love, lost 50s, lost dubs,” he raps. “Lost fights, lost life of loved ones / Lost time, pressing rewind, it won’t budge / It’s alright, you can tell me your truth, I won’t judge.”

The song has also been seen as a tribute to M5’s late manager, Jordan Feldstein, who passed in 2017. This album, JORDI, was named in his honor.

“Memories (Remix)” appears on the deluxe edition of the LP. The project also features Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., Juice WRLD, and Jason Derulo, among others. It also includes Anuel AA, Tainy, and Stevie Nicks, among others.

